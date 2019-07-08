Durham police investigating homicide after man found shot in vehicle

State leaders speak out on National Gun Violence Awareness Day Chiefs of Police from Durham, Fayetteville and Apex, the Durham County Sheriff, three legislators and Moms Demand Action gathered at the Durham Police Department on Friday for National Gun Violence Awareness Day to advocate for common sense gun laws. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs of Police from Durham, Fayetteville and Apex, the Durham County Sheriff, three legislators and Moms Demand Action gathered at the Durham Police Department on Friday for National Gun Violence Awareness Day to advocate for common sense gun laws.

Durham police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot in a vehicle in north Durham Monday evening, according to a news release.

Police say they responded to a shooting call about 5:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Craven Street. The vehicle was found in a ditch, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Craven Street is near Usher Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Harton at 919-560-4440, ext. 29332 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Durham leaders have called for an end for gun violence as violent crime has risen 17 percent this year, according to a previous News & Observer story.





Monday’s homicide brings Durham’s total homicides this year to 22, according to data on the Durham Police Department’s website.

Durham Police Chief CJ Davis said last month that the department is increasing its community outreach and enforcement to combat the crime, which saw a decline in 2018, according to The N&O.

This year, as of May 2019, there have been 275 shooting incidents, according to the Durham Police Department’s Crime Analysis Unit, The N&O reported. That’s compared to 729 shooting incidents in 2017 and 619 in 2018.

This is a developing story.