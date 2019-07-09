Local
Pastor arrested and accused of child sex crimes in Johnston County, officials say
Pastor accused of statutory rape
A pastor at a Johnston County church is accused of sex crimes against a 13-year-old girl, officials say.
The Rev. Stephen Arthur Morris, 61, is charged with five counts each of statutory rape/sex offense and indecent liberties with a child, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested Friday.
He is accused of committing crimes against the teenager from 2013 to 2014, according to Capt. Jeff Caldwell, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
Morris led Oliver’s Grove Baptist Church in Four Oaks and is now “off the job,” reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.
The News & Observer reached out to Morris’ church on Tuesday morning, and calls went unanswered.
Morris’ bail was set at $2.5 million, Caldwell said. He is scheduled to appear in court July 25.
Comments