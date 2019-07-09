Local
Hundreds of dogs, cats, turtles, guinea pigs and rats removed from Cary home
An animal cruelty investigation in Cary this week found over 200 dogs, cats, rats and other pets inside a home.
Animal Control officers responded to the 200 block of Rose Street, according to spokeswoman Deanna D. Hawkes.
Two hundred forty-two animals were removed, Hawkes said in an email Tuesday “But it’s still an active scene, so there might be more.”
A Wake County Animal Shelter vehicle parked outside the home had gray cages and kennels stacked with animals in the 85-degree heat.
Some of the pets were going to the shelter, and other animal rescue groups were taking the rest.
Officers found the pets during an animal welfare check Monday. The seized animals also included turtles and guinea pigs, said Allan Cain, the town’s public safety director.
As of Tuesday afternoon no one had been charged, Cain said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
