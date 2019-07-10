WNCN morning anchor is leaving for Houston’s NBC affiliate

CBS 17 morning anchor Taniya Wright is leaving the station this month for a job at KPRC, the NBC affiliate in Houston.

Wright made the announcement on her Twitter account on Tuesday.

Her last day at CBS 17, also known as WNCN, is July 24, and she starts at KPRC on Aug. 5.

According to a news release by KPRC, Wright will “take her place on the morning news desk next to co-anchor Owen Conflenti weekday mornings 4:30-7 a.m. and on the midday newscast weekdays 11 a.m.-noon co-anchoring with Andy Cerota.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This is a huge market jump for Wright. Houston is the No. 7 market in the U.S., according to the 2019 Nielsen DMA rankings. The Raleigh-Durham-Fayetteville market is No. 25.

Taniya Wright with CBS 17 / WNCN morning co-anchor Bill Young. Taniya Wright

Wright told The News & Observer on Wednesday that she is excited to join her fiancé in Houston.

“I’ve loved every minute living in the Triangle and working with the talented people at CBS 17,” she said. “I’m sad to leave but excited to move to Houston to be with my fiancé!”

Wright joined CBS 17 in February 2018 from KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to co-anchor the morning and noon newscasts. Before her stint in Tulsa, Wright worked at WHAG in Hagerstown, Maryland, and at WFLA in Tampa.

In addition to her work at WNCN, Wright, a self-professed animal (and cat) lover, volunteers at the Carolina Tiger Rescue in Pittsboro, where she “adopted” Tasha the Tiger.

She tells us she has promised to return to host the organization’s next Black Tie & Tails fundraising gala.