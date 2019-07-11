William Lewis, who helped bring Bluegrass Festival to Raleigh, is leaving PineCone

Meet William Lewis, Pinecone’s executive director Lewis heads the Piedmont Council of Traditional Music, whose mission is preserving, presenting and promoting all forms of traditional music, dance and folk performing arts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lewis heads the Piedmont Council of Traditional Music, whose mission is preserving, presenting and promoting all forms of traditional music, dance and folk performing arts.

William Lewis, who was instrumental in bringing the International Bluegrass Music Association’s conference and bluegrass festival to Raleigh, is leaving his position as executive director of PineCone.

But he’s not going far.

The Town of Cary announced Thursday that Lewis will become the town’s new Cultural Arts Manager. He will succeed Lyman Collins, who recently retired after 20 years of working for Cary.





Lewis, a former finalist for the News & Observer’s Tar Heel of the Year, said he is “thrilled to join the team responsible for creating unique, meaningful and memorable arts experiences every day for residents and visitors alike,” according to a news release from Cary.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lewis has been with the Piedmont Council of Traditional Music since 2004 and has been executive director since 2008.

The International Bluegrass Music Association brought its conference and festival to Raleigh in 2013 after years spent in Nashville. Since then, the weeklong event has brought more than 1 million visitors and more than $61 million in spending to Raleigh, according to a previous story in The News & Observer.

Lewis is an IBMA board member and is in charge of local programming for the festival, which includes producing the Wide Open Bluegrass events. That part of the festival features music and free events throughout downtown Raleigh.

The festival has been extended through 2021 by the International Bluegrass Music Association.

“We are very fortunate to bring on William to guide our incredibly successful cultural arts program,” said Doug McRainey, Cary’s director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources. “The impact these programs and facilities have on the Cary community is an important priority, and we look forward to William joining the team.”

He will begin his new role Aug. 1.