Alleged drunk driver slams into a car in Raleigh, killing other driver, records state

A Knightdale man who police say drove into another car at 65 mph has been indicted in the other driver’s death, court records show.

Brandon Kendell Mason, 26, is charged with felony death by vehicle. He was arrested Wednesday after a grand jury indictment on June 24, according to Wake County documents.

Raleigh police say Mason was driving east on Spring Forest Road on April 20 when he ran through a red light at the intersection with Fox Road and slammed into the driver’s side of another car.

Mason had a blood-alcohol level of 0.22 at the time of the crash, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, according to a Raleigh Police Department wreck report.

The other driver, Sheron Bowser Sims of Raleigh, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the report and police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan.

Now, a grand jury says Mason caused Sims’ death, according to its indictment.

“The impaired driving offense was the proximate cause of the death,” the document says.

Mason is being held on $125,000 bail, jail records show.

