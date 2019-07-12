PTA Thrift Shop in Carrboro, Chapel Hill to change name after talks with National PTA

PTA Thrift Shop new endeavor important for organization’s sustainability PTA Thrift Shop Executive Director Barbara Jessie-Black explains why it was important to use PTA Thrift Shop profits to build a renovated store and the YouthWorx on Main project in Carrboro. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK PTA Thrift Shop Executive Director Barbara Jessie-Black explains why it was important to use PTA Thrift Shop profits to build a renovated store and the YouthWorx on Main project in Carrboro.

The PTA Thrift Shop will drop the word “PTA” from its name in December after reaching an agreement with the National PTA, it announced Friday.





The nonprofit’s name will change Dec. 31, 2019, PTA Thrift Shop officials said in a news release. “Certain key terms of the agreement are confidential,” they said.

“I am very pleased and excited to be moving forward with a new name and strategy aimed at bringing equity and opportunity to our youth, “ PTA Thrift Shop board Chair Dawn Edgerton said. “This organization remains committed to supporting local schools through our Project Impact grants, vouchers provided to school social workers for under-resourced families, and by offering below-market office space to the Chapel Hill Carrboro City Schools.”





The organization did not reveal its new name but said it “will continue to honor the organization’s long history of supporting schools, youth, and families and will enhance the organization’s ability to have greater community impact.”

The PTA Thrift Shop had been in “confidential” talks with the National PTA since March about whether the organization should stop using the word “PTA” in its name.





The issue has been simmering since 2016 when the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools PTA Council and many residents grew concerned that the PTA Thrift Shop was using the PTA name but making little to no annual contributions to 19 local PTAs.

PTA members also have criticized decisions in recent years to change the PTA Thrift Shop bylaws, limit local PTA input in decisions, and replace PTA volunteers with paid staff.

The PTA Thrift Shop, which has Chapel Hill and Carrboro stores, was established in 1952 to sell secondhand goods to raise money for local schools. The last big grant — $265,000 — was in 2011, but only about $119,000 has been allocated in the last seven years.

In 2015, the PTA Thrift Shop created Project Impact grants, which spread another $39,655 among 13 schools. The grants are not popular because of the time and understanding it takes to apply for them, PTA officials have said.

The PTA Thrift Shop spent roughly 56 percent of its revenues on employee salaries and benefits in 2016, a tax document shows.

More recent tax documents have not been posted online. PTA Thrift Shop executive director Barbara Jessie-Black said Friday the latest tax document would be posted later in the day.

The organization is paying for a 20-year mortgage on a $5.5 million campaign to build a new Carrboro store and YouthWorx on Main, which leases affordable rental space to nonprofits.

A capital campaign before construction started raised about $1 million toward the project, Jessie-Black has said. Thrift shop officials confirmed in June 2018 that the nonprofit still owed $4.6 million, with monthly payments of roughly $26,000.

PTA Council officials have said Jessie-Black’s statements to the Chapel Hill-Carrboro school board in 2011 led local PTAs to believe the project costs would be paid within a few years. The lost funding has left PTA leaders looking for creative ways to afford school supplies and student programs, including through fundraisers, donations and annual dues.

The PTA Thrift Shop entered mediation with the PTA Council in 2018, but the council left the table, saying the thrift shop wasn’t forthcoming with information about its finances and whether its mission still was to help the schools.





The PTA Council set a July 2018 deadline for the PTA Thrift Shop to change its name. The PTA Thrift Shop’s board of directors said it would talk about it but set no deadline for a decision. The PTA Council contacted the national and state PTAs late last year.