Ashley Christensen will launch chicken sandwich concept, branching beyond Raleigh

Death and Taxes employees react to news of Ashley Christensen’s James Beard win Raleigh chef Christensen won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef in the country, taking home the top honors Monday night at the annual James Beard Foundation awards in Chicago. Death and Taxes is one of her downtown restaurants. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Raleigh chef Christensen won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef in the country, taking home the top honors Monday night at the annual James Beard Foundation awards in Chicago. Death and Taxes is one of her downtown restaurants.

Ashley Christensen, the reigning James Beard Outstanding Chef in the country, has some fried chicken-related news.

The Raleigh chef announced Friday that she’s starting a chain of chicken sandwich restaurants in the Triangle, with the first locations in Durham and Cary. The concept is so far nameless, but Christensen directed fans to the website projectxtracrispy.com in the meantime. This will be Christensen’s first venture beyond downtown Raleigh.

“I have often thought about the right way to expand our reach beyond downtown, and this felt like the perfect opportunity,” Christensen said in a release. “We are excited to bring the approachable, universally comforting flavor of chicken sandwiches to a larger audience, and to bring our cultural approach to a new model of restaurants.”





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK Raleigh's Ashley Christensen sees the James Beard Award as an opportunity to push the field to be the best it can possibly be.

For the new chain Christensen is partnering with MDO Holdings, a development group led by Michael Olander Jr., the son of Eliza Kraft Olander, one of the early investors in Christensen’s flagship restaurant Poole’s Diner.

“Ashley and I have been friends for years and I couldn’t be happier for us to partner with her on this new journey, and I am ecstatic that we get to work together to spread her ideas on food and community,” Olander said in a release. “Not only do more people get to enjoy her stellar menu, but more team members get the chance to learn her thoughts on food and hospitality — and probably more importantly — on furthering equality, fairness and kindness in the food service industry.”

Christensen is well versed in the beauty of fried chicken, with her restaurant Beasley’s Chicken and Honey a popular spot on Wilmington Street in Raleigh. With the new chicken concept, the chef said she’ll focus on the chicken sandwich, offering five different versions. There will also be sides, salads, milkshakes and wine and beer.

The first location will open in Durham’s University Hill shopping center, aiming to be serving by next spring. The next will be in Cary’s Parkside Commons development, slated to open by the middle of 2020. A third location is planned for Raleigh, but that location was not revealed.

As if there wasn’t enough going on in the AC Restaurants world, Christensen is also opening a new downtown Raleigh pizzeria called Poole’side Pies, with an opening planned for this summer.

SHARE COPY LINK The News & Observer honors chefs Ashley Christensen and Vivian Howard as the 2017 Tar Heels of the Year for making their marks in Raleigh, Kinston and North Carolina.