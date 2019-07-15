Two children shot in Durham Monday morning

Police responded to a double shooting around 12:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019. A boy and a girl under the age of 16 were taken the hospital with gunshot wounds after the incident on the 600 block on McNeil Lane. Their injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, police said. vbridges@newsobserver.com

Two children were taken to the hospital early Monday morning after being shot inside their home, according to police.

The youth, both under the age of 16, were shot in an incident that was reported around 12:30 a.m. on the 600 block on McNeil Lane in the Franklin Village community, according to a Durham Police Department watch commander.





The boy and the girl were under of the age 16, the watch commander said, and were inside their home. Their injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, the officer said.







The shooting is associated with a disturbance on McNeil Lane near Blacknall Street outside the home, the watch commander said.







Just before 5 a.m., police had surrounded the home, which appears to be a duplex, with crime scene tape. There were multiple bullet holes in one of the second story windows in the back of the home. An officer on the scene said those bullets came in the front of the home and exited out the back.







Police are looking for a white SUV believed to be associated with the shooting, the officer said.







