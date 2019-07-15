Garner teenager charged with murder in shooting death of Johnston County boy

Teen killed and another man wounded in Clayton drive-by shooting A 15-year-old boy was killed and a man in his early 20s was injured in a drive-by shooting outside an apartment building on Blackthorne Court in Clayton early Saturday, July 13, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 15-year-old boy was killed and a man in his early 20s was injured in a drive-by shooting outside an apartment building on Blackthorne Court in Clayton early Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Investigators have charged an 18-year-old with murder after a weekend shooting in Johnston County left a teenager dead and another man wounded.

Joshua Caleb Draughon of Garner was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to a Johnston County Sheriff’s Office news release. He was taken into custody at the Wake County Courthouse when he appeared on unrelated charges, the release says.

Johnston County authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Quashaad Powell, 19, in connection with the shooting, the release says. He is expected to face the same charges, according to the release.

Deputies were called to a report of a shooting early Saturday morning on Blackthorne Court in the Cleveland community.





When they arrived shortly after 1:30 a.m., they found 15-year-old Kaylen Marion Middleton dead at the scene from a gunshot wound and Desmond Tyrese Barnes, who was wounded in the foot, according to the release. Investigators say the two were standing outside an apartment building when shots were fired.

Barnes was treated and released from the hospital, The News & Observer previously reported.

Investigators initially said three suspects fled in a beige Chevy Tahoe but have since determined that vehicle was not involved in the shooting, the release says.

Capt. Jeff Caldwell of the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said investigators believe those who were shot knew the people in the vehicle, according to the release.

Middleton was a student at Cleveland High School.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office at 919-989-5010.