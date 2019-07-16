Peeping Tom suspect charged in North Raleigh scare

Man charged in Peeping Tom scare in N. Raleigh Wake County sheriff’s deputies charged a 35-year-old man in a Peeping Tom case in North Raleigh. Andrew Brett Robertson is out on a $2,000 bond. The suspect can be seen wearing binoculars in surveillance photos. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wake County sheriff’s deputies charged a 35-year-old man in a Peeping Tom case in North Raleigh. Andrew Brett Robertson is out on a $2,000 bond. The suspect can be seen wearing binoculars in surveillance photos.

Wake County sheriff’s deputies charged a 35-year-old man Tuesday with peeping into a North Raleigh home through the back window.

Andrew Brett Robertson, 35, turned himself in after security-camera footage captured him on a porch wearing a baseball hat. Neighbors off Falls of Neuse Road posted on social media sites that he had been seen exposing himself during the July 6 incident.

“It’s just very odd,” said Sheriff’s Maj. S.A. Ikerd. “It’s not every day someone goes up on a back porch in the middle of the night and watches people.”

Andrew Brett Robertson

Ikerd said Robertson is suspected in only one peeping case, but the investigation continues and other potential victims are encouraged to come forward. The suspect is not known to have previous arrests beyond traffic violations, Ikerd said.

Robertson is believed to be unemployed and living with his parents on Trescott Court in the Falls River area, Ikerd said. The victims’ house is on Wescott Drive about a mile away.

The suspect can be seen wearing binoculars in the surveillance photos that were circulated, but he stood about 2 to 3 feet away from window glass, Ikerd said.

Robertson was released on a $2,000 bond and is being monitored.