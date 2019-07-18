RDU plans to expand its security checkpoint again to deal with long morning lines

Long security lines at RDU frustrate travelers Hundreds of passengers wait in a security line that stretches around the entire perimeter of the Terminal 2 ticketing area at Raleigh-Durham International Airport at about 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds of passengers wait in a security line that stretches around the entire perimeter of the Terminal 2 ticketing area at Raleigh-Durham International Airport at about 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport plans to add two more lanes to the security checkpoint in Terminal 2 by this time next year, to try to reduce the long lines for morning flights.

RDU just added two lanes to the TSA checkpoint in Terminal 2 in May, bringing the total there to 12. But the growth in passengers, particularly for morning flights, has resulted in security lines that snake around the terminal’s ticketing hall, causing confusion and anxiety among passengers.

The lines are the result of significant passenger growth in the mornings; a quarter of the daily departures from RDU are scheduled to leave by 8 a.m., and airlines are using bigger planes on those flights to keep up with demand, says Michael Landguth, the airport’s president and CEO.

During the morning rush two years ago, about 1,800 passengers passed through the checkpoint each hour, said William Sandifer, the airport’s chief operating officer. By this summer, that number has grown to nearly 2,900 an hour.

“That’s significant. That’s what’s driving the long lines,” Sandifer told the airport’s authority Thursday. “Everybody funnels through the checkpoint.”

The airport built the two new security lanes in an unused space behind a wall adjacent to the checkpoint, at a cost of about $3 million. The two additional lanes it plans to build in the coming year would go in space now occupied by the Panopolis sandwich shop and would likely cost more, Sandifer said.

Beyond that, RDU’s options for expanding the checkpoint get more difficult, Sandifer said. Elevators, bathrooms and other impediments would preclude adding more lanes to the existing checkpoint, so the airport will have to consider adding another set on the other side of exit corridor, he said.