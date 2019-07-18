Autopsy reveals man shot by Raleigh police shot eight times

Vigil remembers Raleigh man killed in police shooting Family, friends and activists mourn Soheil Antonio Mojarrad, 30, who died in a fatal encounter with a Raleigh police officer Saturday night in an officer-involved shooting near New Bern Avenue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Family, friends and activists mourn Soheil Antonio Mojarrad, 30, who died in a fatal encounter with a Raleigh police officer Saturday night in an officer-involved shooting near New Bern Avenue.

An autopsy for a 30-year-old shot in April reveals he was shot eight times, according to ABC11.







Soheil Antonio Mojarrad was shot and killed by Officer W.B. Edwards outside Overtime Sports Pub on April 20 after a report that he was trespassing.

Edwards was wearing a body camera at the time but it was not turned on. Police ultimately determined that the shooting was not captured on any cameras.

The shooting spurred the Raleigh City Council to adjust its body cam policies.

According to ABC11, the autopsy documented a total of eight gunshot wounds: the right chest, a penetrating gunshot wound of the chest, the torso, the pelvis, the right buttock, the right thigh, a deep graze wound of the right upper arm and a superficial graze wound of the left buttock.







The autopsy shows no alcohol or drugs were detected, according to ABC11.







According to the autopsy, “death was pronounced at the scene without attempted medical intervention.”

This story is developing. For more from ABC11, The News & Observer’s media gathering partner, click here.