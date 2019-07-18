State offered USDA $10.5 million to relocate to Triangle

The Triangle was one of the final contenders to land two USDA offices being relocated from Washington, D.C., potentially adding 700 jobs to the area. N.C. STATE UNIVERSITY

The state offered the U.S. Department of Agriculture $10.5 million in lease support to encourage it to bring facilities to North Carolina.

The recruitment effort failed, and the USDA announced last month that it would be heading to the Kansas City area instead.

Emails obtained by the News & Observer through a public records request show that the state was prepared to give out $10.5 million in lease support over a three-year period.

The state would have also provided over $370,000 in support for USDA employee relocation.

Local and state governments in Kansas City offered $26 million in incentives. The USDA is already the largest employer in Kansas City.

The USDA was looking to relocate the National Institute of Food and Agriculture and the Economic Research Service, and the Research Triangle Region was one of three finalist locations.

The decision would have brought the Triangle area 700 jobs, the News & Observer previously reported.