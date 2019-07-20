Raleigh police charge pair with murder in the deaths of 2 men reported missing

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police have arrested two men in the homicides of Anthony James McCall, 21, and Brendan Robert Hurley, 23.

McCall and Hurley were reported missing on July 17, according to a Raleigh Police Department news release.

James Daishawn Robinson, 21, and Ryan Craig Veach, 19, are each charged with two counts of murder in the killings the release said.

A third person, a juvenile, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.