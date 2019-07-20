NC husband, father of 6, dies in freak accident at beach. Support for family pours in.

A GoFund me page for Lee Dingle’s family had raisedmore than $66,000 as of Saturday afternoon. eyJpdiI6IkpDdGpPbmRCRFUrUjhCVDlTYVlZVWc9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiOUlMNXNCUVNaRzhlN1BCYk5IWkw0T2RJdm5cLzJTNDliQzE4MFRtK1lFMEdmaUR5YlFmZUowNVp5R3I0bXFhWFciLCJtYWMiOiJlNjk0ZTg3YTRlZDk0ZDVmYjQwYzJmN2RkYjY0MDZmZDhkYTEwNTYyZmI3MDkxY2Y4ZWMyZWNmYjdkMWYzZjI2In0=

A Raleigh man died Friday after a wave sent him crashing onto the beach, hitting his head, his wife said.

Lee Dingle was in the ocean playing with his children, his wife, Shannon Dingle, wrote on Twitter and Facebook. WRAL reported the family was on Oak Island.

Dingle is survived by his wife and six children.

“My partner, my love, and my home died today after a freak accident,” Shannon Dingle wrote. “Lee was playing on the beach with three of our kids yesterday, and an intense wave hit him just right to slam his head into the sand and break his neck.

“Some heroes — including our kids — tried to save him, but it wouldn’t have mattered what they did,” she continued. “His body couldn’t recover from the initial injury.

Lee Dingle was the president of Atlas Engineering in Raleigh, WRAL reported. He graduated from North Carolina State University. His wife, Shannon, attended UNC Chapel Hill.

We met when I was 18 and he was 19, and we’ve been together ever since. I wasn’t supposed to be saying goodbye at 37. I don’t know how to be a grown up without him, but I’ll learn. I just wish I didn’t have to. — Shannon Dingle (@ShannonDingle) July 20, 2019

A GoFundMe page soliciting money for the family had raised over $66,000 as of Saturday afternoon.

His wife said the couple met when he was 19 and she was 18.

“I wasn’t supposed to be saying goodbye at 37,” she wrote. “I don’t know how to be a grown up without him, but I’ll learn. I just wish I didn’t have to.”

Dingle’s wife is a Christian writer and activist whose writing has been featured in USA Today, the Washington Post and Teen Vogue. She is a survivor of sex trafficking and abuse as a child, and her activism focuses on religion, sexual assault and disability advocacy. She wrote about her childhood pregnancy and miscarriage at age 12 in a USA Today opinion article in opposition to strict abortion laws in Ohio and Alabama.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.