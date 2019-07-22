Local

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Durham. Speed a factor, police say

Durham police are investigating a fatal crash near the intersection of North Pointe Drive and Guess Road.
DURHAM

Speed was in a factor in a motorcycle crash that killed a 30-year-old Sunday evening, say Durham police.

Police are investigating the 5:30 p.m. collision near the intersection of North Pointe Drive and Guess Road.

A man was traveling north on Guess Road on a 2003 Honda motorcycle, and his speed was a factor in the collision, police said in a news release.

The motorcyclist collided with a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado heading south on Guess Road and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Silverado wasn’t hurt.

No charges have been filed.

Virginia Bridges
Virginia Bridges covers criminal justice in Orange and Durham counties for The Herald-Sun and The News & Observer. She has worked for newspapers for more than 15 years. In 2017, the N.C. Press Association awarded her first place for beat feature reporting. The N.C. State Bar Association awarded her the 2018 Media & Law Award for Best Series.
