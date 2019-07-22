Local
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Durham. Speed a factor, police say
Speed was in a factor in a motorcycle crash that killed a 30-year-old Sunday evening, say Durham police.
Police are investigating the 5:30 p.m. collision near the intersection of North Pointe Drive and Guess Road.
A man was traveling north on Guess Road on a 2003 Honda motorcycle, and his speed was a factor in the collision, police said in a news release.
The motorcyclist collided with a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado heading south on Guess Road and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the Silverado wasn’t hurt.
No charges have been filed.
Comments