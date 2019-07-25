Durham DA Deberry promised to fight mass incarceration. See how she says she’s doing

Durham’s new DA shares her new internal bond policy Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry discussed her new internal bond policy during an interview on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, which was formally released to the public on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry discussed her new internal bond policy during an interview on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, which was formally released to the public on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Shorter jail stays, fewer people in jail, and an overall shift away from mass incarceration.

Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry on Thursday morning released a progress report outlining what she considers her accomplishments in her first six months in office.

Deberry was elected on a platform of prioritizing violent crime, while using the DA’s Office to promote policies that fight bias such as cash-less bail for certain offenses.

“While fundamentally changing the way the Durham’s criminal justice system operates will take collaboration from all corners of the community,” Deberry said in the report, “I’m pleased to report that the District Attorney’s Office has taken steps to address mass incarceration, jail overcrowding, racial disparities in the criminal justice system and mistrust of the court.”

The report outlines a long list of changes, from how the office is structured and prosecutes homicides, to not prosecuting certain misdemeanors. Deberry also created an internal pre-trial release policy that seeks to let more people out of jail.

