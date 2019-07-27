Man dies in South Durham crash early Saturday

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 29-year-old man died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Carpenter Fletcher Road in South Durham, police said.

Durham police did not identify the driver, but said he was from Durham. The accident happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Carpenter Fletcher Road.

Police said the man was driving a 1997 Ford Econoline van east on the road when he lost control and ran off the right side. He then overcorrected, causing the van to cross the center line and the run off the left side of the road. The van hit a ditch, flipped and crashed, ejecting him from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

There were no other vehicles or people involved in the accident.