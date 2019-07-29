‘Pink Lady’ bank-robbery suspects arrested by FBI in Charlotte

‘Pink Lady Bandit’ robs NC bank according to FBI The FBI says a woman who is sometimes seen carrying a distinctive pink purse robbed the Southern Bank in Ayden, NC and has robbed banks in three different states in seven days. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The FBI says a woman who is sometimes seen carrying a distinctive pink purse robbed the Southern Bank in Ayden, NC and has robbed banks in three different states in seven days.

The FBI in Charlotte has charged two women in a series of “Pink Lady” bank robberies along the East Coast, two of them in North Carolina.

Circe Baez, 35, and Alexis Morales, 38, were arrested at the Charlotte Speedway Inn & Suites on Sunday after a multi-state investigation, an FBI news release said.

They are accused of robbing Southern Bank in Ayden, N.C.; BB&T in Hamlet, N.C.; Orrstown Bank in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.; and M&T Bank in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, between July 20 and July 26.

Both were taken to the Pitt County Detention Center and jailed on $4 million bail each.

Both women likely face more charges from other state and federal agencies, the release said.

Baez is accused of robbing the banks with Morales as an accomplice, the FBI said. She acquired the “pink lady” nickname because of a pink handbag carried in several of the robberies while handing the teller a note demanding cash.