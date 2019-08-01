Local
DHHS finds ‘no current deficiencies’ at UNC hospital following report on child deaths
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services finished its review of UNC Hospital’s operations in the wake of a New York Times story about problems in pediatric cardiology and found “no current deficiencies.”
In a statement Thursday, the department said immediately coordinated a review with its federal oversight agency, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, after The New York Times story in June.
“The Division of Health Service Regulation (DHSR) evaluated the delivery of care, treatment and services provided in the University of North Carolina Hospital’s Congenital Heart Program (Children’s Hospital) to determine the hospital’s current compliance with the CMS Conditions of Participation (COPs). DHSR was onsite from May 30, June 3-7, and June 10-14, 2019 and conducted additional interviews after the onsite survey,” DHHS said.
“Per CMS’ authorization, the purpose of the review was to determine whether the Hospital currently meets the Conditions of Participation for the CMS. DHSR’s investigation found that UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill currently meets the CMS requirements for participation and there were no current deficiencies cited as a result of the investigation,” DHHS said.
