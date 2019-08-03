North Raleigh church damaged in fire, none injured

Fire broke out at a North Raleigh church Friday night, causing extensive smoke and water damage but leaving no one injured.

The blaze broke out at Crossroads Fellowship on East Millbrook Road at about 11 p.m., Raleigh fire officials said. Roughly 70 fire fighters responded.

The fire started in the warehouse area and most of the blaze was contained there, but the church’s sprinkler system ran for a long period afterward and added to the damage, senior pastor Andy George said in a Facebook post. He thanked Raleigh firefighters for their quick response.

“Stuff is just stuff and it can be replaced,” George said in a Facebook video. “At the end of the day, we trust that God’s in charge of all things. If we trust God when things are going good, and if he’s still God when things are going good, then he has to be still God when things are going bad.”

All Sunday worship and programs are canceled. George invited parishioners to join him online at 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m.