Wake Forest pool reopens after ‘crypto’ parasite threat

The town has reopened Holding Park Aquatic Center after a cryptosporidium scare. Officials said treatment for the waterborne parasite is complete and the pool is again safe.

Wake Forest closed the aquatic center Thursday after learning that a person who had already contracted “crypto” had swum in the pool before seeing any symptoms.

The pool, its surface areas and supplies have been disinfected beyond normal requirements, officials said.

Holding Park opens at 1 p.m. Sunday and will resume its normal schedule.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW