39 opossums, seven raccoons, five squirrels and dove seized from northern Durham home

State wildlife agents seized 39 opossums, seven raccoons, five gray squirrels and one mourning dove from a Durham County woman’s home last week, according to court documents.

On June 24, Sgt. Forest Orr of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission received a call from commission officials saying there had been multiple complaints about one of their permit holders.

The complaints indicated Kimberly Childress was in violation of her permits: Captivity License of Holding, and Captivity License for Wildlife Rehabilitation.

“Specifically, the complaints were about Miss Childress being in possession of raccoons and opossums running freely around her house in the same proximity of domesticated animals,” states the warrant that was executed Thursday, Aug. 1.

The house appears to be on a cul-de-sac in Horton Hills, a neighborhood in northern Durham. Horton Hills is between Guess Road and Roxboro Street, and includes a section of Stadium Drive.

The warrant indicated that 30 of the seized opossums were adults and nine were juveniles, and that one of the squirrels was an adult and four were juveniles, according to the search warrant.

Childress declined to comment when reached by phone Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated Monday afternoon. Please check back for updates.