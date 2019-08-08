Fire reported at Durham middle school Thursday morning

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

The Durham Fire Department responded to a fire at Rogers-Herr Middle School on Thursday morning.

The Fire Department was dispatched at 6:31 a.m. to the school, 911 W. Cornwallis Road, according to a Fire Department press release.

“Firefighters found a large, masonry school with moderate smoke visible from the cafeteria,” the press release states. “The fire was contained to a commercial bun steamer and was quickly extinguished by fire personnel.”

There were no injuries and the school had no damage and planned to open to students and staff as scheduled, the release states.

The fire is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.