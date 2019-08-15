Durham releases video from natural gas explosion emergency response

New video released of Durham firefighters in aftermath of gas explosion The City of Durham has released bodycam video from a Durham firefighters showing them working to contain the fire following a gas explosion April 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The City of Durham has released bodycam video from a Durham firefighters showing them working to contain the fire following a gas explosion April 10, 2019.

Officials in Durham have released videos and audio files related to the April 10 natural gas explosion on Duke Street.

Seven videos from the Durham Fire Department show firefighters spraying water on the buildings at 115 N. Duke St. following the blast that killed two people died and injured about two dozen others.

The first 911 call occurred at approximately 9:11 a.m. in the vicinity of 401 North Duke St. from a passing driver, according to a Durham Fire Department report released Aug. 9.

The caller told investigators “the smell of gas ‘engulfed her car” with all the windows up.” She said the smell continued to be prevalent as she drove toward Morgan Street, but she did not know its source.

The Durham Fire Department concluded the explosion was an accident. The explosion destroyed the building containing two business: Kaffeinate and Prescient. A number of nearby properties were also significantly damaged, the fire department report says.

It found a contractor ruptured a natural gas line five feet from Kaffeinate coffee shop owner Kong Lee’s door and that gas flowed for one hour. It found no evidence that anyone from the contractor’s crew called 911.

Lee died in the explosion.

The second fatality was Jay Rambeaut, a PSNC worker responding to the gas leak who died two weeks later.

