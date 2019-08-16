Apex father found dead, bloody at bottom of stairs; dead cat in freezer

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Wake County sheriff’s deputies have concluded that a man found dead and bloody at the bottom of a staircase in Apex died after having a stroke, getting tangled in his Christmas lights and landing on a pet kitten.

Deputies arrived at 3506 Lexham Court on Monday to discover Fran Oudshorn “supine” on the floor with blood on the walls, a staircase handrail and under his body, according to search warrants made public Friday. A family friend and property records say the victim’s name is spelled Frans Oudshoorn, 56.

Investigators spoke to his son, who had called 911 to report the death. He told investigators that he came to the house on the prior night to find a dead cat in the bathroom, warrants said. He wrapped the cat and put it in the freezer.

He then described finding his father at the bottom of a staircase, wrapped in Christmas lights, the warrants said. He cut his father loose from the lights, brought him a pillow and a blanket, then left with his girlfriend.

When “Alex” returned the next afternoon, warrants said, his father was dead.

“He told them what happened to the cat is the same thing that happened to his dad,” said the investigator’s report.

Sheriff’s spokesman Eric Curry said Friday that their investigation showed Oudshoorn had been taking down Christmas lights when he had the stroke and fell on the kitten, breaking its back.

The son discovered them both, Cury said, and “Knowing he was going to have to deal with a deceased father, he put the cat in the freezer knowing that he was going to bury the cat at a later time.”

A final report from the N.C. Medical Examiner’s office is pending.