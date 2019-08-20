Activists gather at UNC-Chapel Hill to celebrate the fall of the Silent Sam statue

The rise and fall of Silent Sam Silent Sam has stood on UNC-Chapel Hill's McCorkle Place for 105 years. On Monday August 20, 2018, it was brought down by protesters. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Silent Sam has stood on UNC-Chapel Hill's McCorkle Place for 105 years. On Monday August 20, 2018, it was brought down by protesters.

It’s the first day of classes at UNC-Chapel Hill and some students, faculty and community activists are kicking off the new school year with a celebration of the fall of Silent Sam.

Two activist groups — Defend UNC and Take Action Chapel Hill — are hosting “Silent Sam is Down: Anniversary Party!” Tuesday night at Peace and Justice Plaza near where the Confederate monument once stood. The groups are celebrating the one-year anniversary of when protesters illegally toppled the statue that commemorates UNC alumni who fought for the Confederacy in the Civil War.

“For over 100 years, UNC administrators and public officials refused to remove a symbol of white supremacy form the gateway to our campus,” the event page says. “After decades of protest, anti-racist students and community members did it ourselves. One year after the fall of Silent Sam, join us to celebrate the power of community!”

The event starts at 7 p.m. and organizers have planned a walking tour where participants will “speak out against ongoing racism at UNC.”

The Confederate monument’s remains are being held in a secret location, and the UNC System officials who decide the statue’s fate aren’t saying what they might do with them.

The News & Observer will update this story.