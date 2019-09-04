G105 ‘Showgram’ host Bob Dumas is out at WDCG, industry publications report

Bob Dumas, a morning radio staple in the Triangle for nearly 30 years, is out at G105.

Dumas and the WDCG programming vice president Chris Edge were both dismissed last week, according to reports from Inside Radio and All Access Music Group, two national industry publications.

Requests for comment made to G105 producer Ben Harris have so far gone unanswered.

All Access reported on Tuesday that it had confirmed the departures of Dumas and Harris and that the rest of the “Bob & The Showgram” team — producer Harris and on-air talents Erica DeLong and Ashleyh — remain at the station.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Inside Radio reported on Tuesday that Edge’s work for WDCG’s owner, iHeartRadio, included duties for WRDU, WTKK and WNCB, as well as oversight of the Greensboro market. Edge worked at WDCG from 1999-2003 and then returned in 2012, according to Inside Radio.

Neither outlet gave the reason for the departures.

Dumas and his “Showgram” program long ruled the local radio waves, but ratings had been slipping of late. December 2018 ratings shared with The News & Observer earlier this year showed the Showgram in a three-way tie for third place with WFXC and WRAL in adults 25-54. Still, the Showgram Twitter account has nearly 12,000 followers.

Ratings aside, Dumas leaves behind a legacy of outrageous, attention-grabbing stunts that his listeners loved. Some of the stunts were harmless, but some drew negative attention.

In 1998, Bob and his then-cohost Madison Lane were both suspended after a Naked Mondays promotion had listeners shed their clothes in public to win concert tickets. In 2000, there was legal trouble over a stunt involving reading the contents of Mix 101.5 morning host Bill Jordan’s garbage over the air. The show once strapped a G105 producer, John “Big Flash” Harnett, to the top of a car — naked — and drove him around town to protest high gas prices. The show riled bicyclists in late 2003 after Bob said on air that he carried empty Yoo-hoo bottles to throw from his car window at cyclists.

In 2012, G105 apologized after the “Showgram” float in the Raleigh Christmas parade featured an African American man dressed in a skirt with fairy wings, strapped to a harness that suspended him from the back of a tow truck. Dumas described the scene to parade-goers as “Tyrone the Black Christmas Fairy” who was going to turn “crackers” into Beyonce.

Dumas was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2007 and started the annual Bob’s Buddies fundraiser to benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. According to the G105 website, Dumas’ efforts raised more than half a million dollars for the foundation in a four-year period.

Dumas is married to Mary Lou Dumas and they have two daughters, Haley and Katherine.