Two schools close in eastern Wake County as police search for kidnapping suspect

Traffic backs up as police search for chase suspect in East Wake Law enforcement officers and K-9's are searching for a suspect in a police chase in East Wake, causing traffic backups across the area Tuesday morning, Sept. 24, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Law enforcement officers and K-9's are searching for a suspect in a police chase in East Wake, causing traffic backups across the area Tuesday morning, Sept. 24, 2019.

Police are searching for a kidnapping suspect who fled a car outside Zebulon early Tuesday.

Two schools — Zebulon Middle and Zebulon Elementary — have closed while the pursuit continues, Wake County schools said on Twitter.

At roughly 4:30 a.m., Raleigh police tried to stop a car believed to be involved in the kidnapping. Troopers from the state Highway Patrol, deputies from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Zebulon police officers joined the chase.

The driver fled east of Raleigh and jumped out of the car at exit 436 on Interstate 87, police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This story is developing and will be updated.

[ALERT] Zebulon Elem and Middle Schools will be closed today, Sept 24 due to police activity in the surrounding area unrelated to the school. // La Escuela Primaria Zebulon y la Escuela Intermedia Zebulon estarán cerradas hoy, 24 de septiembre debido a la actividad policial — Wake County Schools (@WCPSS) September 24, 2019