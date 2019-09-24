Local

Two schools close in eastern Wake County as police search for kidnapping suspect

Traffic backs up as police search for chase suspect in East Wake

Law enforcement officers and K-9's are searching for a suspect in a police chase in East Wake, causing traffic backups across the area Tuesday morning, Sept. 24, 2019. By
ZEBULON

Police are searching for a kidnapping suspect who fled a car outside Zebulon early Tuesday.

Two schools — Zebulon Middle and Zebulon Elementary — have closed while the pursuit continues, Wake County schools said on Twitter.

At roughly 4:30 a.m., Raleigh police tried to stop a car believed to be involved in the kidnapping. Troopers from the state Highway Patrol, deputies from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Zebulon police officers joined the chase.

The driver fled east of Raleigh and jumped out of the car at exit 436 on Interstate 87, police said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Josh Shaffer
