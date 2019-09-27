Local
Massive oak tree that inspired ‘Shimmer Wall’ in downtown Raleigh will be removed
One of Raleigh’s tallest, oldest and most iconic symbols is soon to vanish: a 90-foot willow oak in Nash Square, a tree more than a century old.
The downtown oak has stood as long as 120 years, serving as the model tree for the “Shimmer Wall” display on the side of Raleigh’s Convention Center.
Disease and old age make its removal necessary, said Julia Milstead, a Raleigh city spokeswoman.
Standing just opposite The Berkeley on Martin Street, the massive oak’s roots have long sprawled over the sidewalk.
Its removal date is not yet certain.
Comments