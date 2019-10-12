Local

Driver charged after man struck and killed while rollerblading on Durham road

DURHAM

A man who was rollerblading on Old Oxford Road late Friday night was struck and killed by a car that was passing an SUV and crossed into his lane.

Dejan Foster, 24, was heading southbound on Old Oxford Road near Craven Street at about 10:30 p.m. when he was hit, according to Durham police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foster was hit by a Nissan Altima driven by Michael Carrigan of Durham, who was headed northbound and pulled into the southbound lane to pass the SUV, according to police.

Carrigan, 47, was in a passing zone on the two-lane road but was speeding, police said. He was charged with speeding and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

