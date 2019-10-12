Mold found in UNC-Chapel Hill student housing complex will take weeks to clean up

Granville Towers, shown here in 1997, has offered private student housing in Chapel HIll for more than five decades. The complex is currently addressing a mold issue affecting 1,200 residents. News & Observer file photo

A mold outbreak in a popular student housing complex in Chapel Hill will take weeks to clean, UNC officials said Friday, sending residents to downtown hotels.

The mold issue affects the heating and air systems in multiple units of Granville Towers, a private off-campus complex for UNC students. Approximately 1,200 residents are impacted, Terry Rhodes, interim dean of UNC’s College of Arts and Sciences, said in an emailed statement Friday. Of those, 900 are in their first semester of college.

Granville Towers opened in 1964 as private student housing and is owned by The UNC Foundation, the university fundraising arm. Located just off Franklin Street, the complex has two towers housing around 1,300 students, according to its website, meaning the mold issues are affecting nearly all of the residents.

In an email, university officials said the mold was found in HVAC units, but didn’t disclose how the issue was discovered. According to a story by WRAL, students complained of health problems, such as headaches and respiratory issues.

The complex will start mold remediation, Rhodes said, with “several dozen” students at a time moved to nearby Chapel Hill boutique hotels. Students will spend two nights in either the Carolina Inn, The Franklin or the AC Marriott.

Rhodes said the mold cleanup could take until early November to complete.

Given the disruption for students in their first academic semester, Rhodes said school officials are taking steps to help.

“Granville Towers, collaborating with Student Affairs and other campus partners, is working to minimize the personal and academic disruption for students,” Rhodes said in an email to faculty and staff. “We do not expect a significant academic impact, but are making you aware so that you can support students who may be affected.”