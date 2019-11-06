Carjacking on NC State University campus brings warnings from police

A police car turns on its lights at Patrol South Friday. (Jan. 18, 2013) The Wichita Eagle

A woman armed with a handgun stole a victim’s Jeep in the parking lot of the Wolf Village Apartments at N.C. State University Tuesday night, campus police said.

The carjacker took the Jeep and fled from the apartments near Gorman Street toward Western Boulevard at roughly 8:40 p.m., police said. The red Jeep Liberty has North Carolina tags with the license number TAM-4183.

Police asked that specifics about the crime be shared around campus and anyone with information call them at 919-515-3000.

Officers provided the following safety tips:

▪ Assailants target people who walk alone on dark paths and those distracted by headphones and smartphones. Walk in groups, especially at night.

▪ Safety Escort Services and public transportation can be used instead of walking. Safety Escort Services can be reached at 919-515-3000.

▪ Report suspicious activities or crimes on campus by calling 911 or 919-515-3000.