Active shooter reported at hospital in Fayetteville, police say
An active shooter was reported Wednesday morning at a North Carolina hospital, officials say.
It happened at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.
The city’s police department later said the area had been “rendered safe,” according to a Facebook post.
“One person was shot and one person is in custody,” according to Spectrum News.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
