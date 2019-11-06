Local

Active shooter reported at hospital in Fayetteville, police say

An active shooter was reported Wednesday morning at a North Carolina hospital, officials say.

It happened at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The city’s police department later said the area had been “rendered safe,” according to a Facebook post.

“One person was shot and one person is in custody,” according to Spectrum News.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer
  Comments  