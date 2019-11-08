Local

Raleigh fire crews battle blaze at large house near Daniels Middle School

RALEIGH

Firefighters battled a house fire in the 2500 block of Sanderson Drive in Raleigh early Friday, neighbors reported.

Near 10 a.m., smoke continued to pour from the roof of the house near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue.

Video from ABC11, The News & Observer’s news-gathering partner, showed firefighters on the roof trying to extinguish the blaze.

The burning house sits a few blocks from Daniels Magnet Middle School.

No information was yet available on whether the house was occupied at the time of the fire.

Josh Shaffer
Josh Shaffer covers Wake County and federal courts. He has been a reporter for The News & Observer since 2004 and previously wrote a column about unusual people and places.
