Oak City Kitty, downtown Raleigh’s crotchety but lovable celebrity cat, dies

Oak City Kitty, known for roaming the streets of downtown Raleigh, has died.

The death was announced on the popular Instagram account called Oak City Kitty, which has chronicled Tucker the cat’s adventures over the years.

“Tucker passed away peacefully in our arms this morning,” reads a post Monday afternoon. “He will be missed. He will be loved forever by so many.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The post had more than 700 comments as of Monday afternoon, most of which expressed condolences.

“Rest easy our friend,” one user wrote. “May you have all the catnip and comfy spots to sit and judge from.”

“Tucker is kitty king of Raleigh,” another wrote. “Such a loved cat. So sorry.”

The 30-pound cat used to walk around off-leash on Fayetteville Street, much to the delight of passersby. He became known as a soothing, if not curmudgeonly, presence downtown.

His adventures started as a weight-loss method from his human, Ron Kirk, The News & Observer reported in 2017.

Kirk adopted the half-tabby half-Maine coon from a shelter in Orange County, where he was a test cat to see if Rottweilers were feline-friendly.

But apartment-living and a sedentary lifestyle caused Tucker to gain weight, putting him up to a plump 31 pounds.

So, Kirk set him loose on Fayetteville Street in the hopes he would walk off the extra weight.

During his weight-loss journey, he became a local celebrity and Instagram star, capturing the hearts of everyone who stopped to give him a treat or a scratch on the head.

He even learned how to ride the elevator down from his apartment in The Hudson, allowing him to explore the storefronts and sidewalks whenever he wanted.

The City of Raleigh tweeted Monday afternoon that it learned Tucker had “crossed the Rainbow Bridge.”

“We’re pretty sure there will never be another one like you,” the tweet read. “Thanks for putting up with us.”

Sad news to share. We just learned that Tucker, our downtown curmudgeon cat celebrity, has crossed the Rainbow Bridge. We’re pretty sure there will never be another one like you. Thanks for putting up with us.(photo courtesy @oakcitykitty) pic.twitter.com/KBJVUwbeX9 — City of Raleigh (@RaleighGov) November 11, 2019

Others tweeted about their favorite memories with Tucker.

“I’ll never forget the day I met Oak City Kitty, when he sighed at me with moderate tolerance,” one person wrote. “Hoping he finds some good sushi across the Rainbow Bridge. Rest in peace, Tucker!”

“Loved seeing Tucker, the Oak City Kitty, out and about in the city at community events,” another person tweeted. “He has been an endearing important part of #Raleigh and its culture of loving all our family, including furbabies. Farewell, Tucker.”

Tucker had just moved away from downtown Raleigh with his family in September to enjoy retirement, The News & Observer reported. He was 21 years old.

But the beloved cat surely left a mark on the city he called home for so long.

Before his passing, a mural had been painted in his honor on an electric box at the corner of Davie and Salisbury streets.

His biggest fans can purchase Oak City Kitty merchandise online from Purr Cup Cafe.