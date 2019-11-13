Ellen Reckhow, a Durham County commissioner for 3 decades, won’t run for re-election

Ellen Reckhow

After three decades of public service, County Commissioner Ellen Reckhow said her name won’t be on the ballot in the March primary.

Reckhow, who was first elected in 1988, announced at a Durham County commissioners meeting Tuesday night that she doesn’t plan to run.

“I want to thank the citizens of Durham County for supporting me in 24 primary and general elections, allowing me to serve eight two-year terms and four four-year terms,” she said at the meeting.

Reckhow said she decided not to run after much reflection.

“When I was elected, my children were the ages of two of my four grandchildren — 4 and 8 years old,” Reckhow said, reading a statement. “Now, after a generation of service, it is time to focus more on family and special interests.”

Reckhow was a founder of the East Durham Children’s Initiative and served as chair of the commissioners for six years and vice chair for 12 years. Commissioners serve four-year-terms.

She said some of the county’s accomplishments during her tenure include supporting the Treyburn Corporate Park and Research Triangle Park, starting a farmland protection program, and passing a one-fourth-cent sales tax to support education in 2011.

“I feel strongly that public serves is noble and important work,” Reckhow said. “Even after I leave this board, I hope to find ways to contribute to this Durham community that I love.”

Candidate filing starts Dec. 2 and ends on Dec. 20 for the March 3 primary and Nov. 3 general elections in 2020.

In Durham, voters will determine who will serve in five commissioner seats; a Durham soil and water supervisor seat; a district court and a superior court judge seats; along with local state representative positions.