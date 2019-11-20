Here are the North Carolina artists who just got nominated for Grammy awards

Rapper J. Cole just received several Grammy nominations — and he wasn’t the only North Carolina artist to get a nod.

The nominations were announced Wednesday morning.

Here’s the list of nominated artists with North Carolina ties:

J. Cole was nominated in the Best Rap Song Category for his solo song “Middle Child” and as a feature with J.I.D., Bas, EARTHGANG and Young Nudy on the Dreamville song “Down Bad.” Another nomination came in the Best Rap/Song Performance Category for a feature with Travis Scott on “The London” by Young Thug. He was also nominated as a songwriter for the Best Rap Song “A Lot.” In the Best Rap Album Category, his Dreamville label was nominated for “Revenge of the Dreamers III.” J. Cole was raised in Fayetteville.

North Carolina native Eric Church was nominated for Best Country Album for “Desperate Man.” He also got a nod in the Best Country Song category for “Some of It,” with Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson.

Charlotte rapper DaBaby’s “Suge” made it into categories for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song with Jetsonmade and Pooh Beatz.

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi was nominated for Best American Roots Performance for “I’m on My Way.”