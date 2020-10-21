Gov. Cooper extends Phase 3. Here’s what it means for bars, theaters, Halloween.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said on Wednesday that the state will extend Phase 3 of the coronavirus reopening plan for three more weeks.

The state moved into Phase 3 on Oct. 2. Phase 3 allowed bars, amusement parks and movie theaters to reopen, but with limits on capacity and rules about social distancing and face coverings.

Here are some common questions and answers about what is allowed in Phase 3.

Are bars in NC able to open?

Bars are open during Phase 3, but outdoors only and at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever number is less. All indoor seating areas must be closed. Patrons must wear face masks when not actively drinking or eating — for instance, when entering a space or walking to and from restrooms. All alcohol must be consumed outdoors.

Bars, like restaurants and breweries, are subject to the current alcohol sales curfew of 11 p.m. That curfew remains in place.

What about music clubs, lounges and arcades?

Like bars, these establishments can open at limited capacity (30% or 100 patrons, whichever number is less) as long as patrons are distanced. The guests at music clubs and lounges must wear face coverings and are required to be seated, which reduces mingling. And there’s another catch: all alcohol must be consumed outdoors, which means this may not help establishments that don’t have outdoor stages. Small outdoor venues can operate at the same capacity limits.

Do capacity limits for restaurants increase in Phase 3?

No, the 50% capacity limits for restaurants and breweries remain the same.

Do the numbers of people allowed in mass gatherings increase in Phase 3?

No. Mass gathering limits remain at 25 for indoors and 50 for outdoors. And on Oct. 21, the governor’s office also released more detailed guidance for gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Can movie theaters open now?

Movie theaters — as well as hotels, conference centers and other event spaces — can open with capacity restrictions and if guests do not move around the venue and socialize.

The capacity for movie theaters will be 30% or 100 patrons (per movie screen), whichever number is less. Guests are also subject to the state mask mandate, and they must be socially distanced. The spaces must also disinfect and display signage about social distancing.

Is Halloween canceled in North Carolina?

Halloween is not canceled, but the NC Department of Health and Human Services has recommended that people take precautions such as not sending kids out door-to-door to solicit candy.

The state also notes that having kids reach into a bowl for candy is a high-risk activity that should be discouraged. Large indoor Halloween or costume parties are also a bad idea.

Some moderate-risk alternatives include handing out individual goodie bags, tossing candy to children from six feet away, and attending outdoor costume parties with masks and social distancing. Low-risk activities include pumpkin carving and virtual Halloween costume contests.

Are activities like hayrides allowed this fall?

Yes. Transportation vehicles used for amusement, such as hayrides and trolleys, are allowed to operate at 30% capacity. Riders must wear masks.

Are amusement parks able to open in NC?

Outdoor amusement parks, such as Carowinds, can reopen as long as lines for rides are socially distanced and high-touch areas are disinfected. There will be capacity limits in place — 30% occupancy — and patrons must wear face masks. Indoor rides and attractions at the parks will remained closed. (Note: Carowinds has announced that they will remain closed for the rest of the 2020 season.)

When do the new Phase 3 changes start?

Phase 2.5 expired at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, which means the new changes laid out in Phase 3 began then.

When do the Phase 3 restrictions end?

On Oct. 21, Gov. Cooper announced that Phase 3 is being extended until at least Nov. 13. That date is subject to change based on COVID-19 metrics.

How does the governor make decisions about which businesses can open?

Cooper and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen have said that the decisions to advance into various phases are based on a combination of metrics, including COVID-like syndromic cases, lab-confirmed cases, positive tests as a percentage of total tests and hospitalizations.