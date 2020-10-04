Raleigh News & Observer Logo
California college student from Chapel Hill missing. NC officials ask public for tips.

A University of California, Berkeley student from Chapel Hill is missing, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assitance from anyone locally who talked to her recently.

Sydney West, 19, was reported missing by San Francisco authorities and has been entered into the missing persons database.

West has been living in the San Francisco area since late August, and her family and friends have not heard from her since Sept. 30, according to the release.

West, who is 5’10” and weighs 130 pounds, was last seen in downtown San Francisco near the Golden Gate Bridge, close to Chrissy Field.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported West likes to be called “Syd” and is likely wearing dark shorts and slip-on Vans, with her light brown hair in a ponytail. She has blue eyes and could be carrying a black backpack.

The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone who may have had contact with West recently to call investigator Ashley Woodlief at 919-245-2909.

Lucille Sherman
Lucille Sherman is a state politics reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. She is an award-winning reporter who previously worked as a national data and investigations reporter for Gannett. Using the secure, encrypted Signal app, you can reach Lucille at 405-471-7979.
