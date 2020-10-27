Local
Want a free test for COVID-19 in the Triangle? Here’s a list for you.
To register for the events below, go to tinyurl.com/y4axm76v
If you’re interested in getting tested, contact the test site before you go to confirm the testing criteria.
Wake County
Springfield Baptist Church, 4309 Auburn Knightdale Road, Raleigh, Oct. 28, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Malabys Crossroads Baptist Church, 911 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, Oct. 28, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Dorcas Ministries, 173 High House Road, Cary, Oct. 29, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Advanced Community Health, 212 S. Salem St., Apex, Oct. 29, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Durham County
McDougald Terrace, 1101 E. Lawson St., Durham, Oct. 28, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Durham County Health Department, 519 E. Main St., Durham, Oct. 28, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
J.J. Henderson Housing Center, 807 S. Duke St., Durham, Oct. 28, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
McDougald Terrace, 1101 E. Lawson St., Durham, Oct. 29, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Oxford Manor, 3633 Keystone Place, Durham, Oct. 29, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Durham County Health Department, 519 E. Main St., Durham, Oct. 29, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
J.J. Henderson Housing Center, 807 S. Duke St., Durham, Oct. 29, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
El Centro Hispano Community Center, 2000 Chapel Hill Road, Durham, Oct. 29, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
McDougald Terrace, 1101 E. Lawson St., Durham, Oct. 30, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Oxford Manor, 3633 Keystone Place, Durham, Oct. 30, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Durham County Health Department, 519 E. Main St., Durham, Oct. 30, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
J.J. Henderson Housing Center, 807 S. Duke St., Durham, Oct. 30, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
El Centro Hispano Community Center, 2000 Chapel Hill Road, Durham, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Reliable Health Services, Inc., 2634 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham, Oct. 31, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
El Centro Hispano Community Center, 2000 Chapell Hill Road, Durham, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Orange County
Whitted Human Services Center, 300 W. Tryon St., Hillsborough, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Whitted Human Services Center, 300 W. Tryon St., Hillsborough, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Whitted Human Services Center, 300 W. Tryon St., Hillsborough, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
McDougle Middle School, 900 Old Fayetteville Road, Chapel Hill, Nov. 1, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
