St. Aug’s University campus gathers to mourn president, who died as a result of COVID-19

St. Augustine’s University President Irving McPhail, who died Thursday night, was infected with COVID-19, the university said.

A letter went out via university email on Oct. 12 under the letterhead of the St. Augustine’s Board of Trustees that said McPhail was “recovering from COVID-19. He is receiving expert care and treatment at a local hospital.

“It is important to note that he did not contract the virus in the SAU community. We continue to take all precautions to ensure that our SAU community remains safe,” the letter said.

It went on to say, “President McPhail has been a strong proponent of face coverings and social distancing. He has regularly communicated with the campus community about SAU’s COVID-19 protocols and expectations, through both formal and informal channels.”

The letter asked that all in the university community adhere to the practices intended to prevent the spread of illness. It said the university was working with Wake County health officials and adhering to protocols on cleaning and contact tracing.

On campus Friday morning, about 100 people gathered in the rain, most wearing face masks and dressed in black. They met at the chapel on campus for prayers and to pick up long-stemmed red or white roses, which they carried as they walked to the president’s home nearby.

‘We are a small family’

Rev. Hershey Mallette Stephens and Rev. Sallie Simpson led students and university employees in a single-file procession down the street. They all placed the roses on top of a brick wall in front of the house.

“Here at St. Augustine’s University, we are a small family,” senior Heave Nahra said. “We love and support any Falcon, past present or future.

“We take and we grasp them to the best of our ability, and so it is very important that we’re here to support not only him as our late president but his family as well,” said Nahra, who is also Miss Saint Augustine’s University.

McPhail’s wife, Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail, stood inside the doorway of the house wearing a face mask with her arms crossed gently over her chest, looking out at those who gathered to pay their respects.

Stephens prayed and read scripture to the group outside, and they recited the Lord’s Prayer together before dispersing.

Student leaders said it was important to gather and celebrate President McPhail’s life despite the pandemic.

“Even though he was here a very short time, he still exhibited great leadership, and I think that everyone is going to still strive to be just as good as him, if not even better,” said Aaliyah Williams, president of the Student Government Association.

“We love his wife and we love him and he’ll be a Falcon forever,” she said.

‘We don’t want anyone to feel that they are in danger’

The students said losing such an important leader in the middle of the semester during the pandemic will be a challenge.

“This is a very unfortunate situation,” Nahra said. “However, the university is behind us as students to make sure that we can finish out the year the way it needs to be finished.”

She said students will continue getting their education in “the safest way possible” and build on the steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and wearing face masks on campus.

“We are going to take the extra precautions,” Nahra said, “however, we don’t want anyone to feel that they are in danger.”