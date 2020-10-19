A drop in new COVID-19 cases in NC, while hospitalizations rise

New COVID-19 cases in North Carolina took a steep drop to 1,144, the state reported Monday, from the 2,303 logged Sunday.

Despite that decline, the seven-day average of 2,061 new cases is higher than it was a week ago, after record-breaking days Thursday and Friday, when 2,532 new cases and 2,684 new cases were reported.

Case numbers are rising across the country, The New York Times reported.

Since the pandemic started in March, the state has counted 247,172 coronavirus infections.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported five additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,939 since the first two in March.

Hospitals reported treating 1,142 people with COVID-19 as inpatients on Sunday, 13 more than Saturday, with 94% of hospitals reporting. COVID-19 hospitalizations have exceeded 1,000 since Oct. 6.

Bars, amusement parks, and movie theaters joined the list of businesses allowed to reopen Oct. 2 as part of Phase 3 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan. Phase 3 is set to end Friday. At a news conference last week, Cooper did not say whether he would extend it.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, DHHS secretary, said last week that unlike the August peak in cases that was connected to students returning to university campuses, the latest increase is not traceable to particular locations or activities.

DHHS says that all information on its data dashboard, including hospitalization numbers, are preliminary and subject to revision.

On Saturday, 5.7% of tests taken showed positive results. That’s higher than the 5% positivity rate health officials want, but below this month’s high of 7.9% on Oct. 4.

