Raleigh police release hundreds of hours of George Floyd protest video for public to see

The Raleigh Police Department has released hundreds of hours of footage from protests in May and June, showing clashes between officers and demonstrators in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

A Superior Court judge allowed the release of bodycam and dashcam footage captured between May 30 and June 1, most of it downtown but also at North Hills.

In September, after petitioning the court, The News & Observer viewed footage showing that Raleigh police used tear gas against protesters after some individuals threw objects at officers. Some police also mocked those people demonstrating for an end to police violence.

The 500-plus videos can be viewed at tinyurl.com/y4gojk8d or by searching YouTube.

More than 40 people were arrested in the first three nights of Raleigh protest, which began peacefully but spawned downtown vandalism, street fires and some looting.

Floyd was killed in Minneapolis in late May after an officer placed his knee on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, sparking memorials and outrage nationwide.