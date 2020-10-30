All clear after UNC reports armed suspect in Chapel Hill

Police in Chapel Hill are reporting “all clear” after alerting the campus of an armed and dangerous suspect on campus. Officials there report no one hurt.

At roughly 12:30 p.m., UNC reported the campus safe for normal activities after roughly 30 minutes of lockdown and shelter-in-place warnings.

UNC officials had earlier advised all students and staff to stay inside and avoid windows, telling people to keep clear of the Ambulatory Care Center near UNC Hospitals.

“A man with a gun went into Ambulatory Care Center,” wrote Dean Susan King of the journalism school, in a tweet. “He was spotted, then evaded police. No one was hurt.”

Threat over. Provost was on a meeting with deans at noon & briefed us. A man with a gun went into Ambulatory Care Center. He was spotted,then evaded police. No one was hurt - meeting before further details .

CampusAlerts were prompt and helpful for those of us on campus — Susan King (@DeanSusanKing) October 30, 2020

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Multiple students reported hearing sirens, and one witness reported seeing officers with guns drawn on Mason Farm Road.

I was across from the ACC @unc leaving the parking lot when I saw police running with their runs drawn towards the ACC. I saw police cars speeding towards the location. The police rushed myself and the car in front of me out of the area — C.S. Watkins (@DrCSWatkins) October 30, 2020

Charity Watkins, a professor at N.C. Central University, was leaving the area in her car when she saw several police officers running toward the Ambulatory Care Center with their guns drawn. She said the guns looked like assault rifles.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The police were rushing people out of the area and she said she heard one officer say to “get the cars out of here.” The Carolina Alert had not been sent out yet, and she immediately thought there was an active shooter on campus, which she’s never experienced before.

“I was afraid,” Watkins said. “I initially called my husband first.”

She didn’t hear any gunshots, she said, but the sound of the sirens was still ringing in her ears for a while after she drove off.

“I’m doing better now that I’m in Durham,” she said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Please return for a fuller report.