At least 4 arrested as black-clad protesters march in Raleigh

Nearly 200 demonstrators carrying a banner, ‘Solidarity with Philadelphia’ and chanting ‘Black Lives Matter’ march around the State Capital on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

At least four people were arrested in downtown Raleigh Tuesday after a crowd of about 100 people clad in black clothing took to the streets on Election Day and marched for about an hour.

The crowd shrunk after the arrests around 10 p.m.

The protesters marched on the streets around the state Capitol for several blocks while Raleigh police trailed behind them on carts. The police began threatening them with arrests for marching on the streets and not the sidewalks, citing it as an unlawful assembly that was failing to disperse.

The protesters brandished “Whoever wins we lose” and “In solidarity with Philadelphia” banner in connection to Black Lives Matter protests over the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man, last month in Philadelphia.

After starting to march shortly after 9:15 p.m., the group chanted slogans from the Black Lives Matter protests seen nationwide and in the Triangle throughout the summer.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

They also yelled “Abolish R.P.D.”

Several shops, apartment complexes, bars and restaurants near City Market and around downtown Raleigh had their windows and doors on the street boarded up Tuesday.

An employee at Reliable Jewelry and Loan said they boarded up the shop when Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced a curfew last Friday and they decided to leave it up through the election.

Employees at Dollar General Express or DGX, which was destroyed during the protests this summer and recently reopened, said the store has been boarded up for a few days in anticipation of Election night.

A downtown apartment complex on Davie St. also boarded up its windows and doors with plywood. Some first floor, street-facing apartments also had wooden boards nailed up protecting their windows and patios.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

News & Observer reporter Kate Murphy contributed to this story.

This is a developing story and will be updated.