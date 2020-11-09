We have so many important stories to tell. Your support will help the N&O tell them.

Earlier this year, I asked for your help. Today, I’m asking again.

Back in early April, we were just beginning to realize the enormity of the task ahead of us, and I asked you to help support the addition of several reporting fellows focused on the effects of COVID-19 on the community and on the Triangle’s long-term recovery.

More than 600 of you came through and donated the matching funds needed to support three reporters. I am so incredibly grateful to each person who donated — whether it was $10 or $1,000.

Thanks to generous philanthropic and community support, we’ve been able to publish more than 700 stories from community-supported staff writers this year. That’s 700 stories that we would not have been able to tell without the help of people like you.

In the many months since I initially asked for help, so much has changed. The pandemic surged, receded and now is surging again. The killing of George Floyd ignited protests and critical conversations about racial injustice and systemic racism in our community, state and nation. Oh, and there was a little election.

Our journalists have been tirelessly working to keep you informed about all of these things and so much more. At times, they’ve risked their lives doing so. In just the past few months, we’ve had to purchase PPE, ballistics vests and other expensive equipment to help keep them safe while doing their jobs.

The coronavirus isn’t going away soon enough. It’s effects on our education systems, economy, health systems and the way we each live our lives will continue to challenge every institution and individual. And we need your help to be able to tell these stories and answer your questions.

That’s why we’ve launched our fall fundraising campaign. We’ve partnered with the Local Media Foundation, which will allow you to make tax-deductible contributions to support our journalism. You can visit givebutter.com/TheNewsObserver to make a donation and leave us a little note of support. (We love the messages we’re getting there!)

If you’d prefer to send a check, you can do that too. Please make it out to the Local Media Foundation and in the notes field on the check, write “News & Observer.” If you include your email address, they will send you a tax donation letter.

Checks may be mailed to the Local Media Foundation, PO Box 85015, Chicago, IL 60689-5015. If you have any problems or questions, please contact Adam Waxman at awaxman@newsobserver.com.

As I’ve shared before, the business model for supporting local news has and will continue to be under stress. We’ve been blessed to have so many local individuals and organizations that understand this and have worked with us to help find creative ways to help us expand our journalism.

Thank you to everyone who supports local journalism through readership, subscriptions and through gifts like these. Your support lifts our spirits and renews our determination to serve you and our community.