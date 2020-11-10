Four Wake County libraries reopen to public. Keep your visits short.

Four public libraries in Wake County have reopened with restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Southeast Regional Library in Garner, Northeast Regional Library in Raleigh, Eva Perry Regional Library in Apex, and East Regional Library in Knightdale are now open, the county announced in a news release.

The public should limit visits to 15 to 30 minutes, and all visitors will have their temperature taken upon entering, the county said.

East and Southeast libraries are limiting computer usage to 30 minutes per person per day. The other libraries are not allowing any computer usage.

Staff at each location will wear masks, and commonly touched surfaces will be sanitized regularly, the county said.

Other library locations will continue to offer Books on the Go, a contact-free service that lets people reserve up to 30 items and pick them up by appointment.

Wake County will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. Friday at Cameron Village Regional Library to announce further reopening plans.

Durham County

Durham County is expanding Library Take Out! hours for its regional and branch libraries, it announced Tuesday.

From Tuesday through Friday, the service will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday, it will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The service will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Library Take Out!, in place since June, lets people call to reserve books and schedule an appointment to pick them up.

Find full instructions at DurhamCountyLibrary.org/TakeOut.

Chapel Hill Public Library

The Chapel Hill Public Library is currently offering curbside pick-up only.

People can reserve books and other items online, then call 919-932-2942 to schedule an appointment.

Visitors should park at the library at their appointment time and walk to the main entrance, wearing a mask, where a staff member will assist them.