WUNC ending ‘The State of Things’ show after 20 years

“The State of Things” airs live on WUNC at noon, Monday through Friday. WUNC

WUNC’s “The State of Things” will stop broadcasting at the end of 2020, the public radio station announced Tuesday.

The show has been on the air for 20 years.

“The show has done a wonderful job of examining what matters to our listeners through a grand variety of topics,” said WUNC President & General Manager Connie Walker, according to a statement on Twitter.

She did not say why the show is being canceled or what might replace it.

The announcement comes two months after longtime host Frank Stasio announced he will retire — also at the end of the year.

“The State of Things” is an hour-long show that focuses on North Carolina current events, newsmakers and people who make the state what it is. The show, which airs at noon, started in 2004. Stasio became host in 2006.

Anita Rao, managing editor of “The State of Things,” has joined as a host and also has spun off a new show, “Embodied.”

